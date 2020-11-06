MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in July.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on July 7, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Brooklake Road Northeast on the report of an unconscious man lying in the roadway.
The sheriff's office said that while waiting for emergency responders to arrive, the 911 caller reported seeing a second vehicle, described a white 2000's Chevrolet Camaro, run over the man.
The anonymous 911 caller left the scene before deputies or medical personnel arrived.
The man, identified as 38-year-old Scottie Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene
Investigators determined that Parker was struck by two separate vehicles. The first vehicle is believed to be a light-colored 2003-2007 Chevrolet or GMC 2500 or 3500 pickup truck, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, including the anonymous 911 caller, or anyone who has information about either vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-540-8079. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
