MARION COUNTY (KPTV) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are seeking information to locate a rape suspect.
Deputies said they are searching for 39-year-old Nathan Lamar Richardson, also known as Twan, of Salem.
In September detectives began investigating the rape of a minor and he was identified as a suspect, according to deputies.
Deputies said Richardson has a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and may be with his girlfriend, identified as Alyssa Storms, 19, of Salem.
Storms has a warrant for her arrest for possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft, according to deputies.
They are both homeless and most likely in the Salem area, according to deputies.
If you have information regarding either Richardson or Storms contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
