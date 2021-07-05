MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a suspect is in custody after crashing two stolen cars Monday morning in Marion County. Just before 8:00 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash involving a 1999 Honda Accord in the 2600 block of Cascade Highway, near Silverton. While deputies were responding to the crash a second caller reported the driver of the Honda stole their 2001 Ford F-250 after they stopped to check on them.
Deputies located the stolen F-250 on Cascade Highway near Tree Haven Road Northeast where the suspect nearly struck an oncoming patrol car, forcing them off of the road. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle and were notified by the Stayton Police Department 10 minutes later they had located the Ford crashed near Scio High School in Linn County. During the crash the vehicle knocked down power lines and caught on fire. Stayton Police were able to detain the driver until deputies arrived.
After further investigation, deputies learned the 1999 Honda from the original crash had been stolen earlier in the morning in Salem and had not yet been reported.
The suspect has been identified as Bruce Lee Wilson, 46, of Salem. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being lodged at the Marion County Jail. Wilson is being held on charges including 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and attempted assault in the second degree.
(1) comment
What exactly is unauthorized use of a vehicle? Is it like unauthorized use of a fire arm to stop your vehicle from being stolen?
