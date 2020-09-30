MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels have been lowered for parts of Marion County in the Beachie Creek Fire zone.
Only Breitenbush remains under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders.
The evacuation levels, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, are:
Level 3 – “Go Now”
- Breitenbush
Level 2 – “Get Set”
- OR 22E corridor east of Detroit Dam to mile post 56.2
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Opal Creek Wilderness / Jawbone Flats
Level 1 – “Be Ready”
- Elkhorn
- Gates east of Gates Hill Road
- OR 22E corridor Gates Hill Road east to Detroit Dam
A detailed map of evacuations areas in Marion County can be found at this link.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated the levels were lowered after close consultation with fire management officials.
The Beachie Creek Fire remained at 58% containment Wednesday, where it has been for several days. The fire has burned nearly 193,000 acres overall.
Incident commanders provided the following update on the fire Wednesday: Mop up operations have yielded success in securing the area around structures in the Highway 22 corridor and in the North Fork/Elkhorn area. Contingency lines were strengthened and patrolled along the entire southern edge of the fire. In the Abiqua basin east of the burn area, heavy equipment continued to operate along fire impacted roads. Engines and hand crews worked together to seek out and eliminate remaining ground heat.
Incident commanders also noted Wednesday that the fire perimeters on Riverside Fire and Beachie Creek Fire total approximately 800 miles in length, which is a comparable driving distance between Portland and Salt Lake City, Utah.
