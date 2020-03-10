MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Marion County Grand Jury on Tuesday unanimously found that an officer-involved shooting that killed William Bluestone last month was justified.
On Feb. 14 at about 12:50 p.m., a woman reported to Silverton police that she had been assaulted by her husband, Bluestone, at her apartment in Silverton earlier that morning.
She reported that after the assault, Bluestone had forced her out of her apartment and would not let her take their 3-month-old child. The woman gave police consent to enter her apartment and gave them the key.
In addition to the reported domestic violence crime of felony assault IV, a records check confirmed that Bluestone had a probation violation warrant for his arrest at that time as well.
Silverton police then responded to 911 Reserve St. in Silverton and attempted to contact Bluestone.
Officers knocked on the door and identified themselves as police. No one answered the door, but officers could hear noises inside the apartment, including a baby crying. Police eventually used the key provided to them by the woman to enter the apartment.
When police entered, they saw a boy sitting on the couch next to a baby. After both children were removed from the apartment, police found Bluestone hiding under a bed.
Bluestone told police he had a gun. Officers then backed out of the room and took cover on either side of the doorway.
From there, Officers Timothy Hein and Jonathan Lamoreaux tried negotiating with Bluestone to get him to surrender peacefully, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said.
At some point during the negotiation, Bluestone partially crawled out from under the bed with a gun in his hand. Police gave multiple orders to drop the gun. However, Bluestone refused and instead alternated between pointing the gun at his own head and chest and even put the gun in his mouth for a time.
Bluestone demanded that he be allowed to see his wife and children but continued to refuse to put down his gun.
During the standoff, Silverton police had called for assistance from other agencies, include Salem police SWAT.
According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, after more than one hour of trying to negotiate, Bluestone yelled at the officers and then suddenly shot himself in the chest. In response to Bluestone’s actions, Officer Hein, who was unsure who Bluestone was shooting at, fired a single shot, hitting Bluestone in the abdomen as he was falling backward.
Officers, a SWAT medic and EMTs tried to perform life-saving measures, but Bluestone was pronounced dead at the scene.
The district attorney’s office says the entire incident was caught on police body cameras, but due to the tight quarters and the fact that police were using ballistic shields for protection, the camera’s view was often obstructed. The audio portion, however, is complete.
An autopsy performed at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office the next day determined that both bullets passed through Bluestone’s heart and that either shot alone would have been fatal.
The Oregon State Police conducted the investigation and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence to the Grand Jury.
The evidence included witness testimony, the Medical Examiner’s report, photos, a Faro Scan and the police body camera recordings.
On Tuesday, the Grand Jury unanimously ruled that the use of deadly force by Silverton Police Officer Timothy Hein was justified.
