MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Marion County inmate convicted of attacking and strangling a jail deputy was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years and 10 months in prison.
The case dates back to 2016, when Bradley Monical attacked the deputy at the Marion County Jail. Stacy Headrick was able to fight off the attack long enough to call for help.
Monical was later convicted on several charges, including aggravated murder, assaulting a public safety officer, escape, and strangulation. In court Wednesday, Monical gave a lengthy speech about his observations of poor jail conditions and made an effort to apologize to the guard.
A second inmate is also facing charges for being involved in the attack. Investigators say Brian Eller escaped from his cell and is charged with attempted murder. His trail has not been set.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.