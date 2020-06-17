MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate the rightful owners of stolen property located during a search warrant last month.
On May 30, investigators served a search warrant on Fern Ridge Road Southeast and found a large number of items that were believed to have been stolen during burglaries and thefts in Marion and Linn counties.
The sheriff's office said investigators are now looking for victims of thefts and burglaries which occurred before May 30, where any of the following items were taken:
• Briggs and Stratton Generator
• Champion Generator
• Coleman Generator
• All-Power Generator
• Predator Generator
• Onan Generator
• Honda Inverter
• Porter Air Compressor
• Dewalt Air Compressor
• Craftsman Welder
• Troy-Built Lawnmower
• Murray Weed Eater
• Viper Engines Auger/Drill
• Stihl Chainsaw
• Echo Chainsaw
• Senco Nailgun
• Garage Door Opener – Still in Box
• Firearms
• Hover-1 Hoverboard
• Phantom 2 Drone
• 32 Inch Samsung TV
• 32 Inch Vizio TV
• Toshiba DVD Player
• Speedtron Ligting System
• Fish Cat Inflatable Pontoon Boat
• Wicked Ridge Crossbow
• 100 LB Propane Tank
• Snow Boards
• Phoeniz Gold Sapphire Amplifier
• Kicker Amplifier
• XBOX ONE Gaming System
• XBOX 360 Gaming System
• PS2 Gaming System
• PS3 Gaming System
• CPAP Machine
• Motorcycle Helmets
• Cabbage Patch Doll Collection
Anyone who was a victim of theft and believe one of the items may belong to them is asked to call Detective Evarts at 503-588-8507. People will be asked for a case number and serial numbers.
Anyone who has not already reported the theft should contact their local law enforcement agency and report the theft before contacting the sheriff's office.
People identified as the potential owners of stolen property will be invited to come to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to view the property.
