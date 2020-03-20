MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person has died in Marion County due to COVID-19, according to health officials.
The death was announced Friday night. It marks the first death due to coronavirus in Marion County and the fourth in Oregon.
Marion County Health and Human Services on Friday and said it would continue to take steps to slow down the spread of the virus and protect those at greatest risk.
“Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community,” officials said.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 26 new cases in the state earlier on Friday. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Clark County, Washington. There have been six diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County.
