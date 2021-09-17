Jesus Beltran

Jesus Beltran (Credit: Marion County Jail)

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find an inmate who walked away from the transition center on Thursday.

Jesus Beltran, 30, was in custody for a parole violation, stalking order violation and hit and run.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.

