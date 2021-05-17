MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Transition Center on Friday.
MCSO said Jonathan Alan Goolsby, 22, walked away from the facility at approximately 4:59 p.m. Goolsby was in custody for a parole violation and was scheduled to be released on May 21.
Goolsby is a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
(2) comments
Hey, how 'bout reporting as to WHY dude was incarcerated, so we can determine his level of potential violent threat?
I was going to say the EXACT SAME thing! Terrible reporting. LPTV reporters leave much to be desired these days.
