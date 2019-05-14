MARION COUNTY, ORE (KPTV) - A Marion County woman who gave cocaine to her 2-year-old son will spend 32 months in prison and three years on parole.
Kalin Swartz’ sentence comes as the result of a plea deal agreed to by both sides.
In court Tuesday, she gave up her right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to “causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.”
The little boy, Beau Villwock, survived the September 2017 incident and is now doing well in the care of his father.
In a letter read in court, the boy’s family said Swartz did it “to exact revenge for losing custody of him.”
His paternal grandparents told FOX 12 they were happy with the plea deal, but also wished the sentence could have been tougher.
“I think it’s probably never enough time for a horrible crime against a baby, but we’re really grateful that she pled guilty and that she took responsibility for what she did to Beau,” Heidi Sjolander, the boy’s paternal grandmother, said.
Sjolander said Beau is now 4 years old and described him as a little guy who is full of joy, surrounded by the love of his extended family and greater community.
She said their family is grateful to finally put this case behind them.
In court, Swartz’ defense lawyer said he talked with her about the prison programs she can get involved with to better herself during her sentence.
Swartz addressed the judge herself, saying she planned to take advantage of those programs.
“I just have a chance to better myself and not make these mistakes ever again, and I’m going to take advantage of the good days and good time that I’ll receive to shorten my sentence to prove I’m a better person,” she told the court.
In response to Swartz’ statement, Heidi Sjolander told FOX 12:
“I think anybody can talk, and that’s something she’s really good at is just talking, so as I would tell anybody, the proof is in the pudding. So, if she wants to take the opportunity to better herself, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, but again, she committed a heinous crime against her own 2-year-old son, so actions speak louder than words, and I think that speaks for itself.”
Sjolander said she also wants to thank Tricia Webb, the family’s personal attorney, for being their “legal rock” throughout the entire case.
Per Oregon law, Swartz will get credit for time served.
