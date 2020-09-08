MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency due to rapidly spreading wildfires in the county.
Early Tuesday morning, wildfires in the Santiam Canyon forced Level 3 evacuations. Residents in Mehama, Lyons, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha, the North Fork corridor, the Crooked Finger area, and Highway 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills had to evacuated their homes.
***Evacuation Updates******The level 3 (Go now): order is in force for the following cities ; Detroit, Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Idahana, North Fork area, Brietenbush, 214 North of Silverfalls State Park to Scott Mills .— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) September 8, 2020
Aumsville, Silverton, Stayton, Sublimity and Highway 213 west of Mt. Angel to Drakes Crossing were placed under Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation notices.
The State of Emergency will allow the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.
"Our sheriff’s deputies and police and fire agencies were heroic and aided hundreds of people last night in the midst of fire. We will continue to work around the clock to protect our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost homes or loved ones in this horrible fire," said Commissioner Colm Willis.
Marion County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross have established an evacuation staging area at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Access to the fairgrounds is at 2330 17th Street Northeast in Salem.
An information line has been established at 503-391-7294.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
