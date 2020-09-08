MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office on Tuesday said it is scrambling to respond to two wildfires spreading across the Marion County area in Santian Canyon right now.
According to the state fire marshal, the fires grew tremendously overnight and together are estimated at approximately 300,000 acres, with the Beachie Creek Fire estimated at 180,000 acres.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Marion County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency due to rapidly spreading wildfires in the county, with wildfires in the Santiam Canyon forcing Level 3 evacuation early in the morning.
***Evacuation Updates******The level 3 (Go now): order is in force for the following cities ; Detroit, Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Idahana, North Fork area, Brietenbush, 214 North of Silverfalls State Park to Scott Mills .— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) September 8, 2020
Residents in Mehama, Lyons, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha, the North Fork corridor, the Crooked Finger area, and Highway 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills had to evacuate their homes.
Aumsville, Silverton, Stayton, Sublimity and Highway 213 west of Mt. Angel to Drakes Crossing were placed under Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation notices.
The State of Emergency will allow the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.
Fire officials at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon said they were building a new command center in Salem. They didn’t know if anyone has died, but said nine firefighters had to be rescued, as well as six citizens trapped at the Detroit Ranger Station. Fire officials said they are concerned about possible deaths in connection with the fires, including people who opted not to leave the evacuation zone.
Fire officials right now are focusing on recuse and evacuation efforts for the Santiam Canyon amid ongoing windy and smokey conditions, with weather fueling the flames, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
Marion County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross have established an evacuation staging area at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Access to the fairgrounds is at 2330 17th Street Northeast in Salem.
"Our sheriff’s deputies and police and fire agencies were heroic and aided hundreds of people last night in the midst of fire. We will continue to work around the clock to protect our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost homes or loved ones in this horrible fire," said Commissioner Colm Willis.
An information line has been established at 503-391-7294.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.