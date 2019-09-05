SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Marion County deputies have determined there is no threat to the community following a report of a student being chased after school.
On Wednesday, a student from Adam Stephens Middle School reported to deputies that an unknown man was walking behind her and a group of friends as they were walking home from school. The girl reported the man began chasing her after she left the group and began walking down the street alone toward her home.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies had contacted a man in the area who matched the description. Deputies determined the man was doing door-to-door sales in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned the man was walking behind the girl, but did not chase her.
While deputies believe no crime was committed, they would still like to speak with the man again about the incident.
He was described as a black man in his 40s to 50s, thin build, about 6 feet tall, braided hair with blond or gold colored tips, and no facial hair. He was seen wearing a plain white short-sleeve shirt and black jeans with tears in them.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.