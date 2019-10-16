MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on northbound Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.
The crash involving a white SUV and semi-truck occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near milepost 268, about four miles south of Woodburn.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a Chevy Tahoe was parked on the shoulder of I-5 when it was struck by a Peterbuilt truck and semi-trailer that had left the roadway for unknown reasons.
Marion County Fire District #1 officials told FOX 12 it took 10 firefighters to take apart the Chevy to get a man out of the vehicle.
The man was then life-flighted to Salem Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries, according to OSP.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives on the property where the crash happened.
"I thought, 'oh my gosh, this is really bad,'" said Kris Nelson. "I feel sorry for the people involved. I hope they are OK."
The right lane of northbound I-5 was affected by the crash.
Wednesday morning's crash occurred shortly after I-5 southbound reopened following a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
