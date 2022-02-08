MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Public health officials in Marion County are changing the way they respond to COVID-19 cases. The Marion County Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that they will stop case investigation.

This change comes one day after the Oregon Health Authority announced that they would drop the state’s indoor mask mandate by March 31.

Oregon to lift indoor mask mandate by March 31 SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon will lift its indoor mask mandate for public places no later than March 31, state health officials announced today.

To avoid high spikes of cases in places like schools, daycares and other congregate settings, MCHHS said it will remain present but shift its response to only provide technical assistance.

One of the things that will be ending is the return to work or work restriction letters that they would provide for an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Those letters would state that the employee has gone through their quarantine period and is ready to return to work. Now the individual will work with their employers or healthcare providers to come up with a return-to-work date.

“I really want to thank our COVID Team for all their hard work as we transition and adapt to this next phase of responding to this virus,” said Katrina Rothenberger, the Marion County Public Health Division Director