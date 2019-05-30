Marion County jail deputy arrested for official misconduct

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Marion County jail deputy was arrested Thursday after a jury returned a five-count indictment against her, charging her with official misconduct and tampering with a witness, the district attorney’s office says.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in November last year launched an investigation into a potential violation involving Janet Eagleson, according to the attorney’s office.
Investigators determined there was potential criminal activity involving Eagleson, placed her on administrative leave, and asked the Linn County Sheriff’s Office conduct to outside criminal investigation.
Prior to being placed on leave, Eagleston was assigned to the Institutions Division working in the Marion County Jail as a Deputy Sheriff and had been employed with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 1997, according to the attorney’s office.
A Marion County jury returned the five-count indictment against Eagleson based on the investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Charges include official misconduct in the first degree and tampering with a witness for conduct between September 2018 and December 2018, the attorney’s office says.
Eagleson is being held at the Linn County Jail. The attorney’s office says the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available for release.
