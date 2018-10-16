Marion County jury clears Keizer man for shooting, killing friend

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Jurors Tuesday ruled a deadly shooting at a home in Keizer last month justified.
The Marion County Grand Jury said Alex Hackney, 26, was trying to defend himself Sept. 4 when he shot and killed his 27-year-old friend and neighbor Bryan O’Connor, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
Jurors heard from 10 witnesses, including Keizer police detectives and civilians. They also reviewed photos, scene diagrams, dispatch recordings, medical records and autopsy reports.
According to the attorney’s office, the shooting occurred in the early morning on Sept. 4 after Hackney and O’Connor had visited several bars with friends and had returned to O’Connor’s home in the 400 block of Cummings Lane North.
A verbal argument between the two men turned physical, according to the attorney’s office, and O’Connor hit Hackney in the face and head.
O’Connor then put Hackney in a choke hold and caused him to become dizzy and fear he might go unconscious.
Hackney broke free and ran to his house on Cummings Lane North, locked his doors and armed himself with a .380 handgun, which he had a concealed weapons permit for, according to the attorney’s office.
Hackey’s girlfriend was in the home at the time and received a text from O’Conner’s girlfriend warning her that O’Conner was coming over.
O’Conner kicked Hackney’s door open and Hackney shot him, the attorney’s office said.
Hackney immediately called 911 and O’Conner was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the attorney’s office said.
The attorney’s office said Hackney cooperated with law enforcement and provided a blood alcohol sample that revealed a blood alcohol content of .00-percent.
O’Conner tested positive for cocaine and THC, according to autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. His blood alcohol level was .23 percent.
