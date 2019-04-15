DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The body of a missing Marion County man was found two months after he was last seen in the Douglas County wilderness.
Jeffery Vance, 30, of Mt. Angel, became separated from his friend after their truck broke down in the Clearwater area on Feb. 3.
Anthony Fennimore of Salem told deputies he and Vance walked away from the pickup near Toketee Falls.
Fennimore made contact with people in the area Feb. 4 and they gave him a ride to Glide, where he called for help.
Search and rescue crews launched an operation to find Vance. The truck was found near Clearwater on Feb. 6, but the search for Vance was suspended a week later due to heavy snowfall in the area.
Deputies said crews returned to the area on Sunday and Vance’s body was found at 11:50 a.m.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a death investigation, but deputies said there are no immediate indications of foul play.
