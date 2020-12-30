MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It was a big day in Oregon Wednesday, as many county health offices received the first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
"Our whole community is at risk if our first responders don't have the ability the response to emergencies," Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis said.
Marion County has already allocated 200 of its 800 Moderna vaccine doses to first responders: firefighters, EMTs and police officers. The county has already begun distributing the vaccine.
"They've gotten really good at putting on PPE— gloves and masks— and being safe, but they're still at risk every time they respond to a 911 call, so it's a big deal for them to get the vaccine," Willis said.
For now, they're ensuring all first responders are covered, but Willis said the county is talking about getting another group vaccinated.
"We're also talking about whether we can include teachers into that mix. Our perspective is that our kids need to go back to school," Willis said. "It's really important for their emotional and mental wellbeing. So, if we're able to provide those vaccines to our teachers, so they feel safe going back to school, that would be a big win for our community."
Marion County was just one of several agencies that got the vaccine - Portland Fire and Rescue got 1,000 doses of Moderna Wednesday morning and planned to distribute it to their firefighters on New Year's Eve.
"In all, we'll have just over 600 firefighters we'll be vaccinating over the next 3 to 4 days and then the second dose a couple of weeks after that," Rich Chatman, the spokesperson for PF&R, said.
After Portland firefighters get their doses, police officers and 911 dispatchers will be next on the list.
"Every day they go to work, there's a good chance, with the infection rates we're seeing in Multnomah county, they're going to see someone who very likely is infected," Chatman said. "It's really relieving to folks that are taking risks not only to themselves but their families."
