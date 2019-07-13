AUMSVILLE, OR - A Marion County search and rescue volunteer is without his drone, after he says someone stole it from his garage.
Dave Witherell has spent thousands of dollars on it, making sure it’s as efficient as possible considering it does some very important work.
“It’s not a hobby, it’s not a toy,” he said. “It saves time and we can cover ground more quickly.”
But Thursday when Witherell got home from work, he noticed part of his table in the garage was bare.
The bright yellow case, drone inside, and his bag of survival gear, gone.
“I know I didn’t move it and nobody was here so somebody had to have come in and taken it,” Witherell said.
Now without it, a crucial tool of his job is missing. He said areas he can canvas in minutes from above aren't nearly as efficient on the ground.
“When people get lost it’s a scary deal and so the quicker we can go out there and find them the better it is for everybody around,” he said.
He said he has no idea who could have stolen the drone, and now he just hopes somehow it turns up or he’ll have to save up for another one.
“You just don’t know what to do, you’re violated, and you’re just upset, frustrated,” Witherell said.
