Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives attempting to identify suspects in coffee stand robbery

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify three suspects involved in a robbery.
The robbery was reported shortly after 8:00 p.m. on November 27 at a Dutch Bros. Coffee located on Lancaster Drive Southeast at Macleay Road Southeast.
Deputies learned the workers were confronted by three suspects with guns. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jason Remmy at 503-566-6931 or email JRemmy@co.marion.or.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.