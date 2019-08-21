SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Salem after police said he made racist remarks to a group of Latinos and spit on a teenage boy outside a coffee shop.
Joshua David Anderson-Justis was charged with second-degree intimidation and harassment and appeared in court for an arraignment Wednesday.
The Marion County Sheriff just so happened to witness part of the incident, as he was sitting nearby Tuesday, when it allegedly occurred.
Sheriff Joe Kast said he was at IKE Box Coffee, attending a lunch meeting.
“A gentleman walked through with a bicycle and there was some interaction that I didn’t notice right away but as he walked away, he turned back and flipped them off and that’s when I asked them what happened,” Kast said.
According to court documents, the group of Latinos were sitting at an outdoor table when Anderson-Justis targeted them with racial slurs and then spit on the back of one boy’s shirt. He then allegedly took off, turning around once to flip the group off.
“I grabbed my cell phone and was walking down the sidewalk and called 911, of course, like anyone would,” Kast said.
“This is almost my 28th year in law enforcement and it’s the first time I’ve seen it firsthand, while working,” Kast said of the blatant display of racism. “It was surprising because it happened right there in front of me, but it’s unfortunate that we have that type of stuff still going on in the world and in society, in general.”
Kast credited Salem Police with responding quickly and making an arrest.
Although he was more than happy to help, Kast said he was most proud of the victims.
“I think a lot of people in that same circumstance might have reacted differently, but those three men acted phenomenally responsible and very mature – it was impressive,” Kast said.
