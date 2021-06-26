Marion County Sheriff's Office looking for man who walked away from transition center

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked away while in custody at the sheriff’s office transition center.
MCSO said just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 20-year-old Matthew Mungenast walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. He was in custody for a parole violation.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center prepares adults in custody for re-entry into the community prior to release from custody. Adults in custody are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.
Mungenast has brown eyes and black hair. He is six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
If anyone has information about Mungenast, call the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.
