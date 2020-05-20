SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One county in Oregon is awaiting approval from the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown to move into Phase 1 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Wednesday evening, 33 of the state’s 36 counties have been granted approval.
The number changed by two Wednesday night when Marion County and Polk County were both granted approval to move forward, starting Friday.
Last week, Marion County and Polk County were denied in their applications because of a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority also said they could not trace the origin source of some of the cases in Marion County. State health officials said that signaled the virus was likely still spreading communally.
County officials in both areas said they have the resources and hospital capacity to handle an outbreak.
Clackamas County officials say they have submitted their application to reopen, saying they meet four of the seven requirements but have made significant progress on the remaining three. According to the county website, the three requirements still needing work were adequate PPE supply, contact tracing system and isolation facilities.
As of Wednesday, Washington County and Multnomah County had yet to submit their application. Washington County officials said they plan to submit their plan for phase one reopening on Friday, with the goal of opening on June 1.
Washington County officials told FOX 12 they are working to hire contact tracers and support staff. They say they meet all the other requirements.
In Multnomah County, health officials say they do not have a date when they may apply for Phase 1 reopening.
“Today we are not releasing a data for reopening or a specific date for when we will be submitting our plan to the state of Oregon,” said Multnomah County Public Health Director Rachael Banks.
Multnomah County health officials say they want to get reopening right. They say Multnomah County has 20% of all COVID-19 cases in the state and 40% of the state’s deaths. The county says they are making progress in meeting the states requirements in entering the first phase of reopening.
Hospitalizations were down in the county and there is an adequate supply of PPE for first responders. County officials say they still need to hire more contact tracers. The county has also worked to meet additional requirements outside of state guidelines. One they are working on is sufficient testing site access for underserved communities.
“We want to get this right, we want to feel like Multnomah County is ready to safely reopen and in particular that it is safe for those most vulnerable,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines.
For Marion and Polk counties, the move into Phase 1 means several types of businesses and services can reopen, while keeping sanitation, physical distancing, face covering, and crowd size measures in place.
Eventually, Phase 2 and 3 of the plan allow for increased gathering sizes and resumption of non-essential travel, nursing home and hospital visits, and additional seating at restaurants, bars, and other venues.
Counties are required to remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days.
