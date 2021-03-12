PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cleanup is underway in downtown Portland after a chaotic night outside the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse after a group vandalized the building and clashed with federal officers.
Shattered glass, graffiti, and boarded up windows and doors - this is the aftermath of what happened outside the courthouse Thursday evening.
FOX 12 cameras caught a group of protesters clashing with federal officers and police. People were seen pulling plywood off windows, then smashing them and lighting fires.
Federal officers used flash bangs and CS gas to push the crowd back.
Federal Protective Service now on the loudspeaker urging crowd to not set fire to or damage the courthouse further. pic.twitter.com/FyZTTlQyPX— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) March 12, 2021
There were arrests made, but there's no word on how many at this time.
The demonstration comes just days after an eight-foot security fence surrounding the federal courthouse was removed. In June 2020, fencing and barriers were placed around the federal courthouse as protests happened night after night.
The U.S. attorney said they installed the fence to de-escalate tension between protesters and federal law enforcement.
FOX 12 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information about what occurred Thursday night, but have not yet heard back.
