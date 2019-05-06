SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Maryland man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to intentionally damaging the Oregon Medicaid Management Information System and causing it to fail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Hossein Heydari, 61, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers.
Heydari was formerly employed by Hewlett Packard Enterprises as a systems administrator and technical support specialist, according to court documents. Heydari had administrative access to Oregon MMIS servers in Salem as part of an HPE contract with Oregon Health Authority, documents state.
Heydari was laid off by HPE on Oct. 28, 2016; a few days later, he intentionally altered part of the MMIS system, causing it to fail and resulting in an eight-hour loss of user functionality, the attorney’s office says.
The Oregon MMIS is a marketplace for medical care providers, pharmacies and patients to exchange eligibility information for care, prescriptions and other benefits provided by Medicaid.
Heydari faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. As part of his plea agreement, he has agreed to pay $44,777 in restitution to the Oregon Health Authority and $31,195 to HPE, according to the attorney’s office.
Heydari is due back in court for sentencing Aug. 12.
