PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local health expert tells FOX 12 that we will still have to wear masks and social distance even after we're vaccinated.
This might be something you didn't realize.
What we do know is that Pfizer and Moderna's versions of the vaccine are shown to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 and only protect you, the person getting the vaccine, from contracting the virus.
What isn't certain yet is if it will protect our loved ones around us if they aren't vaccinated.
"If you have the virus and you don't have symptoms, we don't know if the vaccines prevent you from spreading it to other people. And so that really reinforces the message that wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings remains very important, even if you get vaccinated because we don't know if these vaccines prevent transmission," said Dr. Katie Sharff, an infectious disease physician at Kaiser Permanente.
Once you receive your first of two doses, data does show you have some level of protection but nowhere near the 95 percent being reported, so doctors recommend all of the safety measures in between.
If you're exposed, they say to take the same quarantine precautions laid out for those who aren't vaccinated.
Let's say we do learn these vaccines do prevent transmission. After a second dose, you might be asking: Can I go back to normal now?
"While it would be ideal that the vaccines both prevent disease and transmission if that's shown to be true, it really is a matter of getting everyone to get vaccinated so we can develop that herd immunity and really get this pandemic under control, and get disease activity to a low level where we can go back to, you know, our prior 'normal life'," said Sharff.
If not enough people are vaccinated in the country and the world, health officials will still recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and restricting large gatherings.
"A vaccine is just a vaccine. It doesn't do anything until it becomes a vaccination," Sharff told FOX 12 Wednesday.
It's important to remember that we're always learning new information about the virus and vaccines. The work with them, as well as the monitoring of patients, isn't done.
Supposedly, there are several vaccines in the making. Do all of them require two vaccines? It seems that on a daily basis, we are told of new changes. This works, this doesn't, this might, might not, etc. This is similar to what Dr. Fauci has been doing. Changing his mind on a regular basis and causing a lot of confusion. All we want are honest answers and we are not getting them.
