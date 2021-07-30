SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that masks will be required inside all state agency buildings, effective immediately.
The governor's office said the new guidance requires all state employees, regardless of vaccination status, in any indoor state agency space to wear a mask. The requirement also applies to visitors and customers when they enter state agency buildings. The new guidance is in line with the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the governor's office.
"The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," said Brown. "This mask requirement will protect Oregonians, many of whom have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and who continue to provide essential services to Oregonians. We also must protect everyone - both agency employees and community members who visit state agencies for information, services, and resources. This new guidance accomplishes both."
On Thursday, Brown announced masks would be required in all Oregon K-12 schools for students and staff beginning this fall. Public schools in Washington will also have indoor masking requirements.
(1) comment
News flash : Kate Brown has tested positive for rabies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.