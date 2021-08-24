PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fans age 12 and up will be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry to Timbers and Thorns FC games at Providence Park starting Wednesday, Aug. 25.
"In compliance with Oregon's statewide face mask requirement for large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible, which will go into effect across the state on Friday, Aug. 27," the club said. "Guests aged five and over at Providence Park will be required to wear face coverings in all areas unless actively eating or drinking."
The clubs say acceptable forms of proof include a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
For people who can't provide proof of vaccination, documentation of a negative test taken within 48 hours of kickoff will be accepted.
