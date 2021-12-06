Mass COVID vaccination site opens on grounds of former Multnomah Greyhound Park

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A number of COVID-19 mass vaccination sites are opening this month, including one on the grounds of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park.
On Monday the line was long all day for the drive-thru site.
But those waiting said it was well worth it.
Shirlee and Mike Browning say they had booster shot appointments set up, but they were so far out and closer to Christmas that they thought they'd try the drive-thru site instead on Monday.
"It's very nice that they're all here helping us and giving us our shots and everything," Shirlee Browning said. "So you can't complain about that."
Oregon Health Authority Site Lead Kevin McVeigh says this is a partnership through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of Oregon.
FOX 12 spoke with Shawntisa Harrison, a traveling nurse from North Carolina.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to be here," Harrison said. "I'm grateful that I was available because I'm a travel nurse by trade so I travel around anyways, but when this opportunity came up I was like yes I'm going to Oregon, I've never been to Oregon."
People who showed up for their shots said they're thankful for people like Harrison.
"I think that's great that they're traveling around and trying to help people around the country," Chuck Matthews said.
"Be nice to these people because they've gone way out of their way to get here and help us so have some patience," Mike Browning said.
McVeigh says you don't need an appointment for the vaccination site.
He says bring your vaccination card.
The site is running from noon to 7 p.m. every day until December 11.