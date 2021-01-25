Mass vaccination clinic set to open Tuesday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Starting Wednesday, Benton County, Samaritan Health and Oregon State University will open a mass vaccination clinic inside Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
The clinic is by appointment only for those in the state’s phase 1a vaccination plan. For those interested in getting an appointment, a questionnaire has been put on Benton County Health Department’s website.
Monday, crews were setting up tents, tables and barriers to prepare. The clinic is happening inside the main front gates on the east side of the stadium.
“This is a monumental effort no one ever thought we would have to do,” Benton County Emergency Manager Bryan Lee said.
“Today it call came together we had a crew out here at 8 in the morning, they were setting up the tables and the line for people to go through Disney world style,” OSU Emergency Manager Mike Bamberger said.
The clinic will be open to those in Linn, Lincoln and Benton County. Tuesday the clinic will vaccinate 360 people. Wednesday the plan is to vaccinate 500. Emergency Managers say they will have the capacity to ramp up to 2,000 vaccines a day, but that is dependent on vaccine supply.
“If we are able to get enough vaccine supply we can do about 2,000 a day possibly more if we can serve out to rural areas,” Lee said.
“It is not the light at the end of the tunnel,” Bamberger said, “I think it is the light at the beginning of the tunnel of vaccination because it is going to take quite a while to get all 96,000 people of Benton County vaccinated.”
