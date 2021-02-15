Mass vaccination site reopens in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After a three-day closure, the mass vaccination site in Portland safely reopened on Monday.
There was a two-hour delay in the morning because of unsafe road conditions, but at 9 a.m. the site opened for appointments that were scheduled and people who rescheduled because of the winter weather.
Anthony Morton is a healthcare worker who was ready to get his first COVID-19 vaccine. He said it took him an hour to get to the site from Happy Valley because he didn’t know how driving conditions would be after the storm.
Andria Whipple walked more than two miles to make her appointment. “It’s still pretty rough especially on the sidewalks. I was gonna take the bus, but then the bus wasn’t running and my car is snowed in, so yeah I walked,” said Whipple about the journey.
She was rescheduled after her appointment for her second dose was canceled Friday because of the severe weather.
Not everything is back to normal across the hospital system. Legacy Health canceled all elective surgeries and procedures scheduled for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.