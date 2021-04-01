Massive cleanup effort takes place in eastside Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Human Access Project partnered with several local organizations for a cleanup on Thursday at Audrey McCall Beach on Portland’s Eastside.
The group worked to fill three dumpsters and a trailer full of trash. In total they picked up between one and two tons of debris.
“People are frustrated about trash right now, the message is hey, this trash is not gonna go away by itself,” said Willie Levinson with Human Access Project.
Organizers say river levels are going to rise with the Spring run-off so it’s important to get the trash off the river banks.
