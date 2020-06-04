PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of protesters gathered to march through city streets again on Thursday, marking an eighth day of protests in Portland in response to George Floyd’s death.
The main group of protesters into Thursday night were peaceful, with a separate and smaller group causing trouble later into the night, police said.
Portland Police Chief Jami Resch at one point tweeted that officers had found a Molotov cocktail near a building downtown earlier in the afternoon, though she didn't provide any additional details, including if law enforcement believed it to be connected to the protests.
A Molotov cocktail was located near a building in downtown this afternoon. Life safety is our #1 priority. Help keep things safe for all and report dangerous items to 911.— Jami Resch (@ChiefResch) June 5, 2020
AIR 12 late Thursday flew over police activity near the Justice Center in downtown Portland, where the separate group of protesters threw bottles at officers, shouted derogatory chants at them, and attempted to climb over barricades in front of the building.
Officers advised all people with children in the crowd to leave immediately. They told protesters that if they continued to throw projectiles at officers, including empty bottles and cans, they could be subject to arrest or use of force.
Earlier, the main group of protesters converged at the Portland Waterfront on after marching from Revolution Hall and across the Morrison Bridge. The crowd grew steadily Thursday evening as protesters heard from several speakers. As protesters moved across the bridge late Wednesday evening, they got down on their knees and put their hands up, mirroring similar acts of solidarity from previous marches.
Many protesters waved signs as they marched, with one person yelling "thank you, black people" to part of the crowd through a loudspeaker while perched in the bed of a pickup. FOX 12 crews captured Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard helping to lead a group of protesters across the bridge. Lillard wore a mask and linked arms with marchers as the group headed to the waterfront to listen to more speakers.
MORE: Damian Lillard helps lead march across Morrison Bridge, fire boat says hello
Organizers Thursday night said they wanted to include a variety of voices, including women and people from the LGBTQ community. Before heading to the Morrison Bridge, many protesters in that group celebrated the decision to remove school resource officers from Portland schools in the aftermath of Floyd's death. That decision was made earlier Thursday.
MORE: Wheeler removes PPB SRO's in Portland schools
As the group of protesters approached the bridge, a fire boat steered close and said hello, spraying water into the air. Organizers said they planned for the demonstration to remain peaceful.
Speakers at the waterfront drove home the point that they want justice, and without it, they don't have peace. They encouraged changing the phrasing from peaceful protest to nonviolent resistance. Speakers talked about reallocating funds from Portland police and other police departments across the U.S. to other departments that suit the community better.
Speakers thanked the crowds for coming out to rally for justice, with several saying they had never felt safer walking the streets than they do with the people marching with them.
The rally at the waterfront ended around 10:30 p.m. with some leaving to join the smaller groups of people near the Justice Center, where police reported criminal activity and projectiles. Protesters at the Justice Center shouted derogatory chants towards officers as the officers on loudspeakers asked them to remain peaceful and step away from the barricades in front of the building.
Several hundred protesters earlier Thursday evening also gathered at Pioneer Square Courthouse on Thursday evening, where they also heard from speakers, including a pastor originally from Indonesia. Protesters there listened to music, sang songs, and prayed, touching elbows instead of hands. Later, many of these protesters joined the larger group at the waterfront.
On Wednesday, protesters began their march in the afternoon at Revolution Hall, moving from the Morrison Bridge to the waterfront, where they listened to several speakers. As protesters moved across the bridge late Wednesday evening, they got down on their knees and put their hands up, remaining on their knees for about nine minutes, the amount of George Floyd was on the ground.
They ended their march at the Justice Center later that night, where a small group of protesters splintered off to engage in criminal activity, police said. Law enforcement on Wednesday asked people to stop pointing lasers at officers, stop pushing up against barricades, and to stop handing out fireworks and throwing them at people. Police warned there were children in the crowd.
While numbers declined as the night went on, plenty of people remained at the fence surrounding the Justice Center well after midnight, with a smaller group of a couple hundred causing problems late into the night, including lighting fires and assaulting a security guard, police said. One officer was also hit by a full beer can.
Officers on Wednesday did not use tear gas but did make multiple arrests. So far, police confirm that 19 officers have been injured during the ongoing protests.
In a rare interview Wednesday, the lieutenant in charge of the Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team described his officers as physically and emotionally exhausted.
MORE: Portland officers exhausted physically, emotionally after week of protests, deputy chief says
There was no curfew on Wednesday and the fence around the Justice Center was pulled back to surround only the city streets around the building. Previously, it had covered several city blocks.
Mayor Wheeler did not instate a curfew again ahead of Thursday’s marches and no additional barricades were set up.