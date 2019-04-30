Massive Wilsonville neighborhood fire deemed ‘incendiary’

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – It’s been a month since a neighborhood in Wilsonville went up in flames and officials have found some answers, while other questions in the investigation remain.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the blaze that shocked the Villebois community on March 31 was determined to be “incendiary” in nature. That means, in the legal sense, someone started the fire “under circumstances in which it should not have been ignited,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies pointed out that arson has not be determined by investigators since the intent behind the lighting of the fire has not been confirmed.
The fire destroyed an apartment complex that was under construction and significantly damaged at least 20 condominiums in the early hours of March 31.
While fortunately no one was injured in the fire, officials estimate it caused $10 million worth of damage.
Deputies earlier asked for help identifying a possible witness to the fire, and said Tuesday afternoon that the possible witness, a young man, had been identified and is not a suspect in the case.
The sheriff's office Tuesday thanked the public for numerous tips and urged anyone with additional information to contact the sheriff’s office tip line by calling 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference CCSO Case # 19-007264.
The Rotary Club of Wilsonville is hosting a fundraiser to raise funds for families affected by the fire. Read more about it here.
