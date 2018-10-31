MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The undead and creepy creatures of the night are flocking to Milwaukie for a homemade fright.
Chris and Jeff Davis have transformed their backyard into a ghoulish graveyard. Their goal, they say, is to scare people.
The pair say their creepy creation started with funny tombstones.
“We started doing this by making funny tombstones, people come to read the tombstones,” Jeff said.
Everything in the cemetery is homemade, including a 30-foot tall chapel.
The graveyard includes other lights, displays other creations.
"Evil artistic director is what I am," Chris said.
Jeff spends many hours in his shop and says he is constantly creating.
“We’re always looking for ways to challenge ourselves and building something new,” Chris said.
Many attendees at the cemetery Wednesday night, including a zombie, a wizard and a ninja, said they enjoyed the Halloween experience.
“I love coming here every year and reading the tombstones,” one visitor said.
The Davis’ say the cemetery has become an obsession and a tradition that has no end in sight. They say they've been at it for the past 20 years.
“It’s the holiday that we think in the most creative to express ourselves,” Jeff said.
And visitors say they can't get enough.
“That is the coolest part, he dedicates his life to building this for the sheer entertainment of all of us,” a visitor said.
The cemetery is open to visitors through Friday.
