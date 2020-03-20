PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For medical students across the country, it is Match Day: the end of the process for pairing medical residents with residency programs.
On Friday, 149 students at OHSU learned where they will go for the next several years, but typical celebrations are clouded by COVID-19 concerns.
But OHSU Class President Monique Hedmann tells FOX 12 she speaks for all of her classmates when she says they’re ready.
“None of us could have imagined that this is how it would look,” Hedmann said.
Surrounded by her dad and two classmates, Hedmann learned she’ll be headed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to spend her residency.
“This is a big deal for me,” Hedmann said. “Even though I have roots here in Portland, I was raised in Los Angeles. And I left there about 20 years ago after I graduated high school and went on this amazing journey, and I’m finally coming full circle.”
Graduating medical students across the country learned their futures, virtually.
“It was a surreal moment because I called my mom and I said, ‘Mom, I’m coming home.’”
Hedmann worked in public health prior to medicine.
“With everything that’s been unfolding, it’s been a reminder for me of why I first started in public health," Hedmann said. "The year I graduated from public health school was the year that we had H1N1. At the time, I was responding to calls from the public about that, so it’s kind of deja vu all over."
In Italy, thousands of medical students are being fast-tracked, able to start working as fully-qualified doctors immediately.
While Hedmann hasn’t heard anything like that yet here, she does know her peers are trying to come up with ways they can still contribute to the crisis.
“A lot of students at OHSU have volunteered to help with childcare for healthcare workers," Hedmann said. "They’re making masks for healthcare workers that are having shortages with PPE. And they’re also coming up with ways in which we can potentially help field inquiries from the public to kind of smooth out the workflow.”
University officials say 100% of their students were matched to a residency program. 23% will stay here in Oregon.
