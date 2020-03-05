WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Maupin man will buy his workers lunch after forgetting his winning lottery ticket worth more than $71,000 at a bar and almost losing it.
Grayson Boyte bought the Keno 8-spot ticket while having dinner and a drink the Rainbow Tavern, according to lottery officials.
He left the ticket sitting on the bar and had not signed it, which meant anyone could have claimed the jackpot, the Oregon Lottery says.
“I got all the way out to my truck when it hit me, I didn’t pick up my ticket,” Boyte said. “I went back inside and scanned it, and they told me they didn’t know how much it was, but that it was more than $600.”
The next day, Boyte, who is in construction, bet his employees lunch on how much the ticket was worth.
“All the bets were less than $5,000,” he said. “When I found out it was a ticket worth $71,000? I was saying HOLY COW!”
Boyte says he plans buy a new trailer for his construction business in addition to buying his crew lunch.
“I owe the bartender who didn’t throw my ticket away or claim it,” he said. “That was great customer service.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.