PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More snow and freezing rain hit southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night, making road conditions dangerous Saturday morning.
Winter weather swept across the region and freezing temperatures continued into Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service Portland, as of 4 a.m. their office had recorded nearly eight inches of snowfall since early Friday morning.
As of 4 am this morning NWS Portland has had 7.9 inches of snowfall since 1201 am Fri with 7 inches on the ground. #orwx #pdxtst— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 13, 2021
The overnight conditions left roads very icy and hard to travel.
Just after 5:30 a.m., TriMet announced all bus and MAX service was suspended until further notice due to the winter conditions.
Around 6:15 a.m., TriMet reported LIFT paratransit service was also suspended and said LIFT riders should contact ambulance service for life-sustaining trips.
TriMet said it was working to safely restore service and asked riders for patience.
By Saturday afternoon, TriMet had restored limited bus service on a few lines: Line 15 between Gateway Transit Center and Portland City Center only, Line 33 between Clackamas Town Center Transit Center and Oregon City Transit Center only, Line 57 between Beaverton Transit Center and Hillsboro Central Transit Center only.
Buses were chained up and could not go faster than 25 mph.
Riders were advised to check trimet.org/alerts.
As of Saturday morning, there were several roadway closures in place, including some that began Friday night.
A long stretch of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, from Troutdale to Hood River, remains closed. ODOT reported Saturday night it would remain closed at least through Saturday night. On the other side of the river, State Route 14 is still closed from Washougal to White Salmon.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation closed an area near Mt. Tabor on Northeast Gilham Avenue from East Burnside to Northeast Davis Street.
Drivers should stay off roads unless travel is absolutely essential.
We can always count on Tri Met failing during severe Ice and snow storms.
Don't forget about warm weather, when max can't run because it is too warm. You would think that PBOT could plow major streets. I guess it is like homelessness, the public employees don't really want to solve the issue.
