GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - MAX Blue Line stations in Gresham are back up and running Monday morning following a big project by TriMet.
MAX trains are once again serving Blue Line stations between Rockwood/East 188th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
TriMet began upgrading more than two miles of what it calls one of the oldest sections of the entire MAX system on Sept. 22.
Crews replaced rails that were first laid in the 1980's, and switched out some original wooden rail ties with concrete ones.
TriMet said crews also replaced the overhead wire that powers westbound trains. New and improved switch machines were installed, and new signal and communications cables were placed underground, according to TriMet.
During the project, four of the closed platforms - Ruby Junction/E 197th Ave, Civic Drive, Gresham City Hall and Gresham Central Transit Center - were deep cleaned.
TriMet estimated that the project would cost around $4.4 million.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
