PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - MAX riders should expect delays Friday morning due to a mechanical issue that is affecting Blue and Red lines near Washington Park.
TriMet said a train traveling westbound between the Robertson Tunnel and Sunset Transit Center experienced damage to its pantograph. The overhead wire also experienced some damage.
Shuttle buses are serving stations between Kings Hill/SW Salmon and Sunset Transit Center. TriMet said riders traveling between the Beaverton Transit Center/Sunset Transit Center area and downtown Portland should consider regular bus service.
One lane of westbound Highway 26 was closed while crews were on scene to move the train out of the area.
TriMet said this incident is similar to the one on Feb. 6 near the Hollywood Transit Center, however the damage is not as extensive.
For updates on MAX service, visit trimet.org/alerts.
