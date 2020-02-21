PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - MAX riders experienced delays Friday morning due to a mechanical issue that was affecting Blue and Red lines near Washington Park.
TriMet said a train traveling westbound between the Robertson Tunnel and Sunset Transit Center experienced damage to its pantograph. The overhead wire also experienced some damage.
Shuttle buses were serving stations between Kings Hill/SW Salmon and Sunset Transit Center. TriMet said riders traveling between the Beaverton Transit Center/Sunset Transit Center area and downtown Portland were asked to consider regular bus service.
Service was restored at around 12:20 p.m.
One lane of westbound Highway 26 was closed while crews were on scene to move the train out of the area.
TriMet said this incident is similar to the one on Feb. 6 near the Hollywood Transit Center, however the damage is not as extensive.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
They want everyone to use mass transit? It seems like the Tri-met system is becoming more undependable by the month. Driving is way... faster and with us hauling tools/ parts for our farm as well as rental property we have to use a truck. Believe us we have tried using mass transit as we get tired of all the driving we have to do!
