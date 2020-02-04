PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man who survived being stabbed on a MAX train in 2017 took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Jeremy Christian.
Fletcher said he boarded the MAX train May 26, 2017 and began to hear a commotion that was loud enough to be audible over his headphones.
Investigators said Christian yelled hate speech at two young women on the train, because one was wearing a hijab.
Fletcher said Christian was then “nose-to-nose” with another man, later known to be 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche.
Fletcher testified that Namkai-Meche did not seem prepared for a violent altercation. Fletcher noted that he had personally been assaulted and bullied in the past.
“I’ve been a victim of violence before, so I know what it looks like,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher testified that Christian pushed him first, before Fletcher had touched Christian. Fletcher said it looked like Christian was going to hit Namkai-Meche, so Fletcher stepped in and grabbed Christian to move between Namkai-Meche and Christian.
“It wasn’t about me feeding my ego. I cared about the other person getting hurt,” Fletcher testified.
Fletcher testified that he cursed at Christian and told him to get off the train. Christian told Fletcher to “hit me again” and cursed at him, according to Fletcher, so Fletcher pushed him again, but he said it had little to no effect on Christian.
That’s when Fletcher said he was stabbed, but he didn’t know it at first.
“I thought he had punched me, and I was getting ready to put my hands up to guard for another one and then I noticed there was blood on my fingers, and I was like, that’s odd, and then I realized there was blood on my shirt, a lot of it. And then I realized it was coming out of my neck,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said he called out for help, and a witness used his bare hands to cover the wound, before others offers a jacket and a blanket.
Fletcher said he called his mother.
“I told her I loved her and that I’d see her soon,” Fletcher said.
The defense questioned Fletcher about why he got involved. Fletcher said he wanted to help get Christian away from Namkai-Meche and get Christian off the train.
Fletcher said he believed at the time his actions were the right thing to do.
“I didn’t save him. I really wanted to, but I couldn’t,” Fletcher testified. “I just wasn’t strong enough.”
Lawyers for both sides brought up political rallies that Fletcher and Christian had attended in the months before the MAX attacks, but they did not have any contact at those events.
Christian is facing murder charges for the deaths of Namkai-Meche, along with Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley. The defense is arguing that Christian acted in self-defense.
Dr. Karen Gunson, the chief medical examiner for Oregon in 2017, testified earlier in the day. She conducted the autopsies on Namkai-Meche and Best. Gunson said they were both stabbed three times, with Namkai-Meche also sustaining a “defense injury” on the back of his hand.
They both died from stab wounds to the neck, Gunson said, and the manner of death for both was ruled homicide.
The trial is expected to last through February.
RELATED:
2/3: Officer testifies that Jeremy Christian said ‘I hope they die’ after MAX stabbings
1/31: ‘You a snitch?’: Witnesses detail bloody knife, Gatorade bottle on day 4 of Jeremy Christian trial
1/30: Day 3 of the Jeremy Christian trial: First officer to the scene recalls 'unfathomable amounts of blood' in deadly MAX stabbings
1/29: More witnesses take the stand as Jeremy Christian's trial enters day two
1/28: Surveillance from deadly MAX stabbings shown in court during first day of Jeremy Christian trial
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.