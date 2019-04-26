PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of stabbing and killing two people on a MAX train in northeast Portland was escorted out of court Friday after another outburst.
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 37, was in court Friday for a hearing.
On May 26, 2017, investigators said Christian yelled hate speech at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Police say Christian stabbed three men who tried to intervene.
Investigators said he killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland.
Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Portland was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.
Prosecutors said Christian targeted another woman on a MAX train the day prior with a racist and threatening rant.
That woman, Demetria Hester, was speaking in court as a witness Friday, when Christian yelled at her, stating she was a liar and he is the victim.
Hester spoke about it outside the courtroom Friday.
“He's just expressing himself. That's him, an angry white racist. And the words he was saying, what were they? What were the words he was using in court? He was the victim. Who's the victim? He still thinks he's the victim,” she said.
Christian has made repeated outbursts in court since his arrest.
His lawyers tried unsuccessfully to have the trial moved out of Multnomah County.
According to court documents, Christian sought records for jury information, both from the grand jury that indicted him in 2017 and the upcoming trial, “to determine if the jury pool is a fair cross section of the eligible population” and “if it is drawn in compliance with state statutes and the state and federal constitutions.”
The trial is scheduled to begin June 24. Christian faces charges including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and intimidation.
