PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet will close three MAX stations in downtown Portland this weekend in a bid to make its trains more efficient.
The Mall/SW 4th and SW 5th Avenue stops will close permanently on Sunday.
The station at Kings Hill/Southwest Salmon Street will close for a trial period. That station will be closed for a year. TriMet says it will reevaluate the closure in 2021.
TriMet decided in July that it would close multiple stations, pitching the controversial idea as a way to reduce travel times through the downtown area.
The transportation agency decided to close the stations due to low ridership and close proximity to other stations.
TriMet also considered closing its Skidmore Fountain station but did not after receiving vocal opposition. The agency says it will reevaluate that decision in three years.
