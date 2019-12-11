PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Wednesday, the Oregon Humane Society hit 11,000 pet adoptions for 2019, rounding out a decade of hitting the year-end milestone.
Now, OHS says its setting its year-end goal for 2020 at 11,650 pet adoptions.
Max, a two-year-old Labrador/Weimaraner mix, is going home with a family from Damascus. Dana and Tony Dunlap, Max’s new parents, took him home around 12 p.m.
Tony initially wanted a smaller dog but said his wife had an instant connection with Max.
“Sometimes you just know,” Tony Dunlap said.
