PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet is scheduled to return MAX to regular service on Sunday following two weeks of interruptions.

The MAX Blue, Green and Red line trains have been disrupted since Oct. 10 when the two-week Lloyd MAX Improvements project began.

Construction on the line was centered on a stretch of track just east of the Northeast 11th Avenue/Lloyd Center station. This led to the use of shuttle buses in place of the MAX running between NE 7th Ave and NE 60th Ave and the recommendation riders add at least 45 minutes to normal travel time.

According to TriMet, the project will have upgraded one of its oldest sections of the system, enhance the drainage and durability of the tracks near the Lloyd Center and create a smoother ride.