GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police said someone stole a boat and left it on MAX train tracks in Gresham, and it was only found after a train crashed into it Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near the East 162nd Avenue stop. A MAX Blue Line train traveling toward Hillsboro hit the boat, which was unoccupied on a trailer, but not hooked up to a vehicle at the time of the crash.
Several agencies responded to the crash including a TriMet crew to remove the boat, along with police officers and firefighters.
Gresham police told FOX 12 that the train was traveling slowly before the crash and no one was injured.
Police said that the boat was reported as stolen, but no suspect information is known at this time.
Just after 8 a.m., TriMet said the Blue Line was resuming normal operation.
