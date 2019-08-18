MAX trains resume regular schedules after major TriMet project in Lloyd District completed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Commuters can breathe a sigh of relief Sunday night – because a major TriMet project is over.
Timelapse video shows all the work that was done in the Lloyd District over the past two weeks.
During that time, MAX stations in the core area were closed, several lines were impacted, and riders needed to budget plenty of extra travel time.
But now that the project is wrapped up, regular schedules for the trains are back on track, and riders tell FOX 12, they’re thrilled.
“I’ve been late to a lot of appointments, and I actually missed church a few times… I feel good, now that I can get to places on time,” said MAX rider Dustin King.
As part of the $1.2 million project, crews installed new track switches, replaced some sections of track, and upgraded the signal system.
